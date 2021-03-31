Looking for something fun to do with the family, that's close-by, during spring break? Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson has just kicked off the 2021 season with its Spring Break celebration through April 11.

The park is now open daily at 10am with great thrill rides like Kingda Ka and JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis, family favorites like Bumper Cars and SkyWay, and coasters like El Toro and Nitro.

You can also can visit Adventure Seaport to catch a glimpse of one of the world’s most anticipated, new coasters – the Jersey Devil Coaster. But, Jersey Devil is not open for the season yet.

When it opens this summer, riders will straddle the thin, monorail track as they soar through the foreboding woods on the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail coaster in the world.

Get our free mobile app

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure is now open daily to take a self-guided journey through 1,200 exotic animals from six continents, including giraffes, elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, bears and baboons, and introducing a new species – the rare African bongo, the world’s third-largest antelope.

Even the food options are fresh this year at Great Adventure, as the park debuts three new restaurants: Jersey Devil BBQ, Smokehouse, and Boardwalk Po’ Boys.

You will need to know and follow the safety protocols if you are planning on doing spring break at Great Adventure. All visitors must make advance reservations prior to your visit. Masks are required. The park is conducting temperature checks and using advanced screening for touchless bag checks.

Be sure to check on the morning of the day you are going to visit, because park hours are subject to change. If there are no operating hours listed for a particular date, the park is closed.

Spring Day Trips That Are Two Hours or Less Away From South Jersey

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

To enable screen reader support, press Ctrl+Alt+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press Ctrl+slash