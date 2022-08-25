At least five guests at Six Flags Great Adventure were hurt earlier Thursday evening when they rode the El Toro roller coaster

Television chopper footage from overhead showed ambulances around El Toro roller coaster as of 9pm. Several riders reported back pain on the ride Thursday evening.

First responders from the Jackson area were dispatched to the theme park just before 8 p.m., NBC10 reports.

A park spokesperson confirmed the injuries to 94.5 PST in an emailed statement, saying that "several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro this evening."

The statement from park spokesperson Gabriel Darretta went on to say that "five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation."

The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear. It was also not clear if park officials had identified the exact nature of the incident.

The ride is now closed for inspection, Darretta said in an email.



This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're available.



