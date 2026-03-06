It’s always troubling when one of our favorite retailers makes the difficult decision to close some locations. It’s perhaps even worse when it’s a grocery retailer because of how much we all depend on our neighborhood stores. Unfortunately, we’ve just learned that one of the area’s grocery retailers will be closing at least 10 stores across our area.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of stores in our area that will be closing.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Announces Plans to Close Stores Nationwide

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market has been rapidly expanding across the country, but that appears to have slowed. On an earning call earlier this week, the company announced that they had “expanded too quickly,” and would need to slow down in 2026.

The earnings call had poor results for the fourth quarter of 2025, but the chain actually opened 42 new stores last year.

“Our fourth-quarter results were unacceptable, and our outlook for 2026 reflects a business that has more work to do than we expected,” the company's CEO Jason Potter said on the call. “I own this and own fixing the issues.”

As part of that Potter said that 36 locations would be shutting down this spring (they’re spread across all states). The company is still hopeful for growth in the future as they optimize their strategy moving forward.

10 Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Stores Across New Jersey & Pennsylvania Will Be Closing

As part of the downsizing, the company just announced which stores will be closing. Here’s a breakdown:

In New Jersey, the stores are primarily located in South Jersey. Here's the list:

Delran — 4004 Route 130



Gibbstown — 401 Harmony Road



Hazlet — 3057 NJ-35



Mays Landing — 190 Hamilton Commons Drive



Rio Grande — 3174 Route 9, Suite 5



Sicklerville — 677 Berlin Cross Keys Road

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania three stores in the Philadelphia area are affected and one more in the western part of the state. Here's the complete list of affected stores:

Kennett Square — 345 Scarlett Road



Meadville — 18993 Park Avenue



Philadelphia — 2017 West Oregon Avenue



Philadelphia — 2524 Welsh Road

When Will The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market Stores Close?

The exact date that the stores will close seems to vary, but they all will be closing within the next 60 days it appears.

In fact, our sister station, WPG-Radio found that the store in Mays Landing, NJ, plans to shut its doors forever on March 21.

