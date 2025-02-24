There’s something about going to the grocery store as an adult that’s so satisfying. I love being able to roam the isles, see the different products, and brainstorm the different recipes I can make throughout the week.

When I was a kid, grocery shopping was always a chore. Going to the store, not being able to get every junk food item you wanted, and then having to help put everything away.

It was less than ideal.

Now as an adult, I can get whatever I want and cook whatever meals I want, whenever I want them!

With that being said, if you’re a foodie, it’s easy to get sucked into the marketing schemes of some really bougie grocery stores.

Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and other trendy stores will always have me swiping my card because I’m a marketer’s dream!

If it goes viral on TikTok, I absolutely have to go out and try it. Are you someone who always falls down a rabbit hole of trendy foods too?

There’s one grocery store that’s more expensive than Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s combined.

What Is America’s Most Expensive Grocery Store?

REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA - Day 1 Getty Images for REVOLVE loading...

Erewhon has been named the most expensive grocery store in all of America.

It’s known for being loved by everyone with its prepared foods, celebrity-inspired smoothies, and (let’s be real) overpriced produce.

I saw a girl post a video of her trying a $19 strawberry the other day that was imported from Japan. If Erewhon made its way to New Jersey, would you shop there?

To put things into perspective, a loaf of sourdough bread is $7.50, 1 avocado will cost you $3.49 and a bag of tortilla chips cost around $11.

While I’m curious to try the prepared food and see what the hype is about, I'm not sure if I need one to come to New Jersey.

I’ll stick to LIDL and ShopRite.

