New Jersey’s First Grocery Outlet Is Opening in Hamilton

Monkey Business Images

Grocery Outlet, the first of its kind in New Jersey, will be opening in Hamilton Township, according to Jersey Digs.

Grocery Outlet is a small grocery chain mostly out in the West (based in the San Francisco Bay Area), but they are now expanding more in the East.

Although, there are already a few stores in Pa, after the chain acquired the Amelia's Grocery chain.

The new local grocery option will find its new home in Hamilton Plaza, on the corner of Kuser Road and Whitehorse Avenue (in part of the large space occupied by the old Kmart).

It's about time something went in there. It's been empty for too long. It's a great location with plenty of parking.

The article states the new store will have a "total area of 20,644 square feet, with a sales floor area of 14,265 square feet."

Although, it's nice to see new business moving into the area, I hope this store doesn't hurt the business of long time, family owned grocery store, Foley's Family Market.

There were also rumors of an Amazon grocery store coming to Hamilton Township.

A retail building is being proposed near the intersection of Route 33 and Whitehorse Hamilton Square Road (1170 Route 33), not far from where this Grocery Outlet would be, and by the looks of it, it may be an Amazon retail store...or may not be. Click here for more.

In nearby Lawrence Township, a brand new Lidl grocery store just opened today (Wednesday, June 9th), which is similar to an Aldi.

There's certainly no shortage of food stores in the area.

Must Visit Mini Golf Courses in NJ & PA

Looking to play some mini golf this summer? Don't miss these courses, that PST listeners gave the thumbs up.

Gallery: Looking To Travel Soon This Is What To Expect At Newark Airport

If you haven't gone to an airport recently, you should know that it is a madhouse again. I recently went on a trip to Los Angeles. I flew out of Newark Liberty International Airport and it was packed. You wouldn't think we are getting past a pandemic. The only thing that made the whole airport experience a little weird was wearing a face mask the entire time. 

Checking in your luggage, getting your boarding pass, and going through TSA had zero social distancing with a bunch of sweaty bodies trying to get in right away. It somewhat felt good getting the feeling of more normalcy. But it was still weird because it has been so long since people acted normal. 
Filed Under: Grocery Outlet, Hamilton Township, KMart, newsletter
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Food, Local News, Mercer County, Shopping
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top