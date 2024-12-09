Get ready Falls Township residents. There's a new grocery store moving into town, according to Levittown Now.

It will be in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center, on Lincoln Highway.

A new grocery store is coming soon to Fairless Hills Shopping Center

By 2025, the shopping center will have a brand-new grocery store and an indoor swimming school, making it an even more convenient spot for locals.

If you’ve been in that area for a while, you might remember the Pathmark store that closed back in 2015.

It will be located in the old Pathmark store

Well, the 42,000-square-foot space that was once Pathmark is getting a fresh start with Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet, Fairless Hills, Bucks County, Google loading...

If you're not familiar, it's a discount grocery chain that offers everything from food to household items at lower-than-usual prices.

I've been to the Grocery Outlet in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County) and liked the selection and of course, the prices.

Make sure to check out Grocery Outlet's NOSH section (natural, organic, specialty, and healthy). You'll be impressed.

Grocery Outlet will be near Big Lots and Retro Fitness

The sign just went up announcing that the store will be opening between Big Lots and Retro Fitness.

Grocery Outlet is known for its amazing deals and already has over 450 locations across the country, including in states like California, Oregon, Maryland, NJ, and right here in Pennsylvania.

There are already stores in Warminster Township and Warwick Township, so this new location will be a great addition for locals looking to save some money.

There is no shortage of grocery stores in the area, but I'm sure they're all more expensive than Grocery Outlet.

Fairless Hills already has several grocery stores

The shopping center is surrounded by major stores like Giant Food, ShopRite, Amazon Fresh, Target, Acme, and Redner’s Market, all just a short drive away.

According to the article, the new Grocery Outlet will be the third-largest space in the shopping center, after Funzilla, a kids' entertainment venue, and Big Lots.

It looks like Fairless Hills Shopping Center is about to get even busier with this improvement plan.

