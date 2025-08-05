She's one of the biggest pop stars of our generation, and she's back in Philly for her first solo headlining concert since October 2017. Yes, Katy Perry is returning to Philadelphia this weekend when her LIFETIMES tour comes to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Sure, Katy has taken some heat in the media and been publicly shamed, but she's still a one of a kind performer. If you're going to show, you're sure to have a great time... trust me!

What Is Katy Perry's Philly Setlist?

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times and more posted here.

In the meantime, we know many people like to know the setlist ahead of the show (it's one of the best ways to plan ahead for a concert). Here we go. Spoilers are ahead if you don't want to know the planned setlist for the show.

If you're a planner, here's important info: Katy Perry should take to the stage in Philadelphia right around 8:55 pm. Her performance should wrap up around 11 p.m.

Level 1:

ARTIFICIAL

Chained to the Rhythm

Teary Eyes

Dark Horse

Level 2:

WOMAN'S WORLD

California Gurls

Teenage Dream

Hot n Cold

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

I Kissed a Girl

Level 3:

NIRVANA

CRUSH

I'M HIS, HE'S MINE

Wide Awake

Level 3.5

NOTE: This portion of the setlist has had some variations

Swish Swish

Pearl

The One That Got Away

ALL THE LOVE

Level 4:

E.T.

Part of Me

Rise

Level 5:

Roar

Daisies

LIFETIMES

Firework