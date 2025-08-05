SPOILERS AHEAD: Katy Perry’s Setlist For Philly’s Wells Fargo Center 2025
She's one of the biggest pop stars of our generation, and she's back in Philly for her first solo headlining concert since October 2017. Yes, Katy Perry is returning to Philadelphia this weekend when her LIFETIMES tour comes to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.
Sure, Katy has taken some heat in the media and been publicly shamed, but she's still a one of a kind performer. If you're going to show, you're sure to have a great time... trust me!
What Is Katy Perry's Philly Setlist?
Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times and more posted here.
In the meantime, we know many people like to know the setlist ahead of the show (it's one of the best ways to plan ahead for a concert). Here we go. Spoilers are ahead if you don't want to know the planned setlist for the show.
If you're a planner, here's important info: Katy Perry should take to the stage in Philadelphia right around 8:55 pm. Her performance should wrap up around 11 p.m.
Level 1:
ARTIFICIAL
Chained to the Rhythm
Teary Eyes
Dark Horse
Level 2:
WOMAN'S WORLD
California Gurls
Teenage Dream
Hot n Cold
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
I Kissed a Girl
Level 3:
NIRVANA
CRUSH
I'M HIS, HE'S MINE
Wide Awake
Level 3.5
NOTE: This portion of the setlist has had some variations
Swish Swish
Pearl
The One That Got Away
ALL THE LOVE
Level 4:
E.T.
Part of Me
Rise
Level 5:
Roar
Daisies
LIFETIMES
Firework
