SPOILERS AHEAD: Katy Perry&#8217;s Setlist For Philly&#8217;s Wells Fargo Center 2025

SPOILERS AHEAD: Katy Perry’s Setlist For Philly’s Wells Fargo Center 2025

Composite via Getty Images & Canva

She's one of the biggest pop stars of our generation, and she's back in Philly for her first solo headlining concert since October 2017. Yes, Katy Perry is returning to Philadelphia this weekend when her LIFETIMES tour comes to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

Sure, Katy has taken some heat in the media and been publicly shamed, but she's still a one of a kind performer. If you're going to show, you're sure to have a great time... trust me!

What Is Katy Perry's Philly Setlist?

Heading to the show? We have more info about parking, set times and more posted here.

In the meantime, we know many people like to know the setlist ahead of the show (it's one of the best ways to plan ahead for a concert). Here we go. Spoilers are ahead if you don't want to know the planned setlist for the show.

If you're a planner, here's important info: Katy Perry should take to the stage in Philadelphia right around 8:55 pm. Her performance should wrap up around 11 p.m.

Level 1:
ARTIFICIAL
Chained to the Rhythm
Teary Eyes
Dark Horse

READ MORE: The 27 Hottest Concerts Hitting Philly in 2025

Level 2:
WOMAN'S WORLD
California Gurls
Teenage Dream
Hot n Cold
Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
I Kissed a Girl

READ MORE: Set Times, Parking Info & More for Katy Perry

Level 3:
NIRVANA
CRUSH
I'M HIS, HE'S MINE
Wide Awake

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
loading...

Level 3.5
NOTE: This portion of the setlist has had some variations
Swish Swish
Pearl
The One That Got Away
ALL THE LOVE

Level 4:
E.T.
Part of Me
Rise

ALSO CHECK OUT: The Wells Fargo Center to Get a Name in September

Level 5:
Roar
Daisies
LIFETIMES
Firework

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025

Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: Katy Perry, South Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Categories: Articles

More From 94.5 PST