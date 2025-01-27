Just Announced! Katy Perry Is Coming to Philly This August & You Can Win Tickets

Katy Perry is FINALLY coming back to Philadelphia this summer!

Katy just announced that she's bringing The Lifetimes Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Saturday, August 9.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at Ticketmaster.com

Katy Perry and The Lifetimes Tour have already sold out shows all around the world

Katy Perry and The Lifetimes Tour have already sold out shows all around the world, so we are SUPER excited for the U.S. leg of shows. It kicks off in Houston on May 7th, and includes stops this summer in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and of course, Philadelphia.

Katy will perform ALL of her massive hits from her past and some newer ones from her latest album, 143.

Didn't win? It's ok! Don't miss out on the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.