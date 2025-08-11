Everyone in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania loves Guy Fieri!



He’s one of those celebrities who just feels impossible not to love. Whether you’re hooked on watching him hit up fun restaurants in your area or you spend your weekends binging his Food Network shows, I don’t know many people who can’t stand him.

It’s no secret we can’t get enough of his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives here in Philly, and honestly, we want to see even more of Guy around the city. In fact, we’re demanding he come back to visit THESE restaurants on the show!

If you’ve never seen an episode of the famous Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, you are seriously missing out. There’s always a mix of hidden local gems that only the insiders know about, but Guy’s out here sharing those delicious secrets with the rest of us DDD fans.

Sure, a few restaurants in Philadelphia and other parts of Pennsylvania have made it on the show, but not nearly enough for my liking! According to the Food Network’s website, he’s featured spots like Stogie Joe’s Tavern, Hardena, Mom Mom’s Kitchen, Farmer’s Keep, Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop, and a handful of other Pennsylvania favorites.

So, which Philly restaurant do you think belongs in Flavortown?

I asked around on social media and with friends, because it’s time for Guy to come back for more. Personally, I’d love for him to roll into town, take a bite at one of these amazing spots, and shout, “This is out of bounds!”

If you’re guilty of binging Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, I know you’ll agree that these restaurants deserve a spot in future seasons.

Alright, Guy… here’s where you need to head next in Philadelphia, PA for DDD.

Philadelphia Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna, 94.5 PST