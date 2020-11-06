Hailey Bieber shut down a pregnancy rumor before it was even published.

On Thursday (November 5), the model posted an Instagram Story concerning an alleged article that was going to be published that claimed she was pregnant with husband Justin Bieber's child.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil [sic] story @UsWeekly, I'm not pregnant," she wrote.

Hailey also encouraged folks to stop worrying about her personal life and instead focus on more important things—namely, the election.

"So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important a.k.a. the election," she added.

See the post, below.

@HaileyBieber via Instagram

Last year, Justin wrote about having kids with his wife in the future. "Love dates with you baby," he captioned a photo of the couple at Disney World. "One day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates..... not hinting at anything soon ... I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

See his post, below.