SPOTTED: Mark Wahlberg Filming New Movie in Bayonne NJ (PICTURES)

Even though he's from Boston, Mark Wahlberg sure seems to be popular here in New Jersey!

The hunky movie star was seen filming for his new Netflix action-thriller movie "Our Man From Jersey" in Bayonne NJ on Thursday. Given the title of the movie, this occurrence hits the nail right on the head, and shouldn't come as any surprise to anyone.

But he's not the only big-name actor starring in this movie. He's starring alongside Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry!

And with a supporting cast that includes J.K. Simmons, this movie looks pretty darn promising.

Once the Ted and The Departed star was spotted at 12th Street and Broadway, there was no stopping fans from gathering to see the hot-shot actor in action. Wahlberg was gracious enough to take a break from filming to takes pictures with fans and sign autographs.

Here he is throwing peace signs with a handful of fans!

This lucky guy even had a conversation with him about bikes when he got this picture.

The American action-thriller centers around the main character Mike (Wahlberg) a construction worker from New Jersey who is swept into the world of super spies and espionage by his high school ex-girlfriend (Berry), who recruits him for a high-risk mission. Halle Berry as a spy? Yes, please!

NJ.com acquired some decent footage by Reena Rose Sibayan, so you can get an idea of how excited everyone was to see him.

