Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2020 Schedule

Grab the snuggy pj's, the popcorn, and hot chocolate - with extra whipped cream, please. I look forward to this every year.

These Hallmark Christmas movies are like Calgon for me. I say, "Hallmark Channel - take me away." Especially this year, we need these movies. They start in just a couple of weeks. Keep this schedule handy, it's an easy schedule - take picture, save it on your computer, and you'll always know when one of your favorites is coming on.

*Saturday October 24th, 2020 - Jingle Bell Bride - 8 pm

*Sunday October 25th, 2020 - Chateau Christmas - 8 pm

*Saturday October 31st, 2020 - One Royal Holiday - 8 pm

*Sunday November 1st, 2020 - On the 12th Day of Christmas - 8 pm

*Saturday November 7th, 2020 - Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater - 8 pm

*Sunday November8th, 2020 - Christmas With the Darlings - 8 pm

*Saturday November 14th, 2020 - Christmas in Vienna - 8 pm

*Sunday November 15th, 2020 - A Timeless Christmas - 8 pm

*Saturday November 21st, 2020 - A Nashville Christmas Carol - 8 pm

*Sunday November 22nd, 2020 - The Christmas House - 8 pm

*Monday November 23rd, 2020 - Love & Gingerbread - 8 pm

*Tuesday November 24th, 2020 - A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn - 8 pm

*Wednesday November 25th, 2020 - A Bright and Merry Christmas - 8 pm

*Thursday November 26th, 2020 - Christmas by Starlight - 8 pm

*Friday November 27th, 2020 - Five Star Christmas - 8 pm

*Saturday November 28th, 2020 - Christmas Waltz - 8 pm

*Sunday November 29th, 2020 - If I Only Had Christmas - 8 pm

*Saturday December 5th, 2020 - Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing - 8 pm

*Sunday December 6th, 2020 - Christmas She Wrote - 8 pm

*Saturday December 12th, 2020 - Cross County Christmas - 8 pm

*Sunday December 13th, 2020 - Christmas Comes Twice - 8 pm

*Saturday December 19th, 2020 - Christmas Carousel - 8 pm

*Sunday December 20, 2020 - Love, Lights, Hanukkah - 8 pm

Snuggle up and "LOVE" this holiday season.