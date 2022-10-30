Happy Halloween 2022! Here’s Where You Can Find Deals and Freebies On Oct 31

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

What could make dressing up in your favorite spooky costumes, braving the haunted attractions, and trick-or-treating even better this Halloween? Freebies and deals on your favorite treats!

Once again, several chains are offering free food and great deals on or around Halloween (Oct 31). Scoring a discounted treat could be as simple as ordering on their app or showing up to a location in your costume.

Here's where you can find Halloween 2022 deals so good, it's scary!

7-Eleven

On Oct 31, top into your favorite 7-Eleven and grab a BOGO Free large pizza, for rewards members only.

Applebee's

Try one of their $6 Scary Sips cocktails, "Tipsy Zombie" and "Dracula's Juice". On Oct 31 only, you can snag a FREE order of boneless wings with any purchase of $30 or more.

Auntie Anne's

Through Oct 31, you get warm, delicious pretzels delivered for FREE, with any purchase of $15 or more. Become a Pretzels Perks member and order on the app or AuntieAnnes.com to take advantage.

Burger King

Want something meaty and spicy? Through Oct 31, you can get two Ghost Pepper Whoppers and two small fries for just $10 when you order on the BK app.

Carvel

For your sweet tooth, take advantage of $5 off any order of $20 or more on Oct 31.

Chili's

Try their $6 margarita of the month, the Fang-tastic Rita!

Chipotle

On Oct 31 from 3pm - close, you can show up to any location wearing a costume and score a $7 entree´! Become a rewards member to take advantage!

Dunkin'

If you're a Dunkin' Rewards member, you can unlock free items like a breakfast sandwich, 10-ct Munchkins, or Bagel Minis when you order a full-priced medium or large drink. Deal ends Oct 31

IHOP

On Oct 31, from 4pm-10pm, kids 12 and under who dine-in can get one FREE Scary Face Pancake with a purchase of an adult meal.

Jamba Juice

On Oct 31, JJ rewards members can snag a BOGO 50% off deal for smoothies when you order in the app. Grab one with a friend!

