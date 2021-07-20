Hasley is a mom! Less than a week after giving birth to their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, the pop star has shared the first peek at newborn Ender Ridley Aydin.

"Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love," they captured the pair of sweet, black and white snaps, while also confirming the baby's full name and July 14 birthdate.

In the first photo, an exhausted looking Halsey holds the baby close in their hospital bed, their dark hair tied back in braids as they gazes at screenwriter boyfriend. The second is a close-up of baby Ender's tiny, cherubic fingers while the baby nurses.

The "You Should Be Sad" singer announced her first pregnancy back in January by showing off a serene maternity shoot. Captioning the announcement with a simple "surprise!," they even removed their colorful rainbow-hued crocheted bikini top in a couple of the photos to celebrate the moment. At the time, Halsey also confirmed their relationship with Aydin, who commented, "​​Heart so full, I love you, sweetness" on the post.

Up next, Halsey will be prepping the release of their upcoming fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which they began teasing weeks ago with cryptic billboards popping up around L.A.

Just last week, they unveiled a bombastic trailer for the project, revealing it will also be a "film experience" in IMAX theaters. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is set to be released August 27.

Check out the photos of Halsey and baby Ender below.