Halsey is bald... again!

The singer debuted her new ‘do on TikTok Monday (October 19), showing off a freshly buzzed head in a video with popular audio from the app used to reveal dramatic haircuts.

When a Twitter follower asked if she had a specific reason for the shave, she replied, "I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said 'mm this is nice but I miss bald.' And then so I did it!"

The new 'do isn’t that shocking, as Halsey hinted on Twitter last week that a haircut may soon be in order since “every hot girl ever has a bald head.”

"Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life," the biracial singer-songwriter told Nylon in 2016. "It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of color. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it."

Halsey’s newly shaved-head received love from celebrity friends such as Demi Lovato who commented “🔥🔥🔥,” and Katy Perry who replied “uggghhh heaven.”