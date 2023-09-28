Mother Nature has not been kind to us lately. She just forced the postponement of the 2023 Hamilton Irish Music Festival.

It was supposed to be Saturday, September 30th but now will be the next day, Sunday, October 1st, when it's supposed to be much nicer. Fingers crossed.

The social media post says, "UPDATE: Hamilton Irish Music Festival is moved to the rain date of Sunday, 10/1 from 1pm - 9:30pm. Same great bands, same great stage, free kids area, food, drinks & craft vendors ALL moving to the front lawn at Msgr. Crean AOH Division 1, Hamilton, NJ 2419 Kuser Road, Hamilton, NJ."

Get our free mobile app

Friday night activities are STILL ON

Go on out and enjoy Friday night's activities (September 29th). Everything is still on, as scheduled.

It's Irish Pub Night at the Ancient Order of Hibernians on Kuser Road from 6pm - 11pm. There will be live music from one of New Jersey's best Irish Cover Bands, The Shantys. Rogues. It will be out on the patio, as long as the weather cooperates.

On Sunday, organizers promise the same great entertainment. There will be lots of live music, Irish dancers, food, drinks, vendors, a 50/50 raffle (last year's winner won over $6,000), a free kids area and more.

Free kids area

The free kids area will be open from 1pm - 5pm and feature free pumpkin decorating for the first 75 children (courtesy of Sean's Landscaping) and a free petting zoo.

Everyone is invited. It's open to the public. Bring a chair to relax and listen to the music.

For ticket prices, the band lineup and more information, click here.