I know you've been waiting for this news. Happy Hour at the Boathouse in Mercer County Park is back for 2022 and kicks off next week, according to the Mercer County Park Commission official website. Keep reading for the exact date and details.

Truth be told, I've been stalking the website to find out this information for months because every year I say I'm going to go, because I love the outdoor summer vibe, and I don't make it there for one reason or another. Then I have to see all my friends pictures posted on Facebook and Instagram having such a great time and I'm jealous. FOMO is real (Fear of missing out). Lol.

It's absolutely one of the most popular Happy Hours in the area and it's kicking off even earlier in the season this year (it started in July last year).

The first one will be Thursday, June 2nd from 5pm - 8:30pm. They'll run every Thursday until September 1st. Tell your friends and make plans to go. I'm texting my friends right now.

Talk about a beautiful setting....the Boathouse overlooks Mercer Lake. There will be special food and drink prices and live music.

Check out this pic from last year's Happy Hour.

Doesn't it look like so much fun? It's a great way to catch up with your friends.

And chances are you'll catch a beautiful sunset like this one. Beautiful, isn't it?

You can also take a ride on a pontoon boat for only $4. Kids are $3. You'll have to leave your drink on land though. Of course, the pontoon boat rides are weather permitting.

Here's a friendly REMINDER if you've never been or may not remember this from when you've gone in the past: The food and drinks are CASH ONLY. Set a reminder in your phone to stop for cash before you go.

Another thing to remember, these Happy Hours tend to get crowded because they're so much fun. Seating in the Boathouse and on the surrounding grounds can't be reserved...it's first come, first served.

The Boathouse at Mercer Lake is located at 334 South Post Road, in Mercer County Park, West Windsor, NJ.

See you there.

