I found out some more details about the restaurant that's replacing Kuo Social in the Robbinsville Town Center on Route 33 in Robbinsville.

Remember, I told you back in March that the former upscale Chinese Fusion restaurant had been sold after sitting empty for almost two years.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Group bought Kuo Social in Robbinsville

The new owner is the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group.

The group already owns several restaurants at the Jersey Shore and are now expanding into Mercer County.

The group's restaurants include Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant, Harpoon Willy's in Manasquan and Wall Township, and Three Story Grill in Waretown. There are plans for more, as well.

Harpoon's Willy's at Robbinsville opening in Robbinsville Town Center

The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group has revealed on its website that the Robbinsville Town Center restaurant space will be Harpoon Willy's at Robbinsville.

This is great news. It looks like a casual, fun place.

The restaurant still has all of the kitchen equipment in it from Kuo Social, so it may just need to be redecorated.

Harpoon Willy's at Robbinsville will have a bar and outdoor seating

It's over 6,000 square feet, has a full service bar, and outdoor seating.

You can check out the dinner menu by clicking here. It looks great. I'm wondering if there will be as much seafood on the menu as the Manasquan location since Robbinsville is more inland. We'll see.

There's a Raw Bar but, also a Butcher Shop section of the menu. You can share some Drunken Clams or wings with your friends.

This is going to be a cool place. You'll want to become a regular.

When I find out grand opening information, I'll pass it along.

I hope it opens soon.

Robbinsville Town Center is located on Route 33 in Robbinsville.

