This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!

Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.

There are only 6 weeks left until Halloween, this event is coming just in time! This event is set up like its own town and kids can wander through the “Town of Haunt O’ Ween”, according to their website hauntoween.com.

“Walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, enjoy the food and drinks,...the list is endless.”

Based on their website, there’s a bunch of characters in costume celebrating the Halloween season surrounding a giant carousel that sits in the middle of “the town of Haunt O’ Ween”. This event is happening in Holmdel, New Jersey, and starts at the end of this month.

The exact location of Haunt O’ Ween’s 2022 fest is at Bell Works located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, NJ, 07733. Between the dates of September 30 and October 31, you can check this event out every Friday - Sunday with the exception of Halloween week.

They’re open the entire week of Halloween and you can see the full schedule on their website. Tickets are on sale now which are going for $40 with the exception of children under the age of two, who are free. This place looks so cool and is such a cool attraction for spooky season in New Jersey.

8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central Jersey Sink your teeth into these hot, fresh apple cider donuts this fall!