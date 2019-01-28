Help Mercer County Technical Schools Students’ Video Go Viral

The students and staff of Mercer County Technical Schools have recently collaborated on a video that deserves to go viral.

According to Community News, the video was created over two days and was shot on an iPhone. The purpose of this video is to promote all of the programs that the school offers. It's like one giant entertaining virtual tour.

Credit: Mercer County Technical Schools via YouTube Credit: Mercer County Technical Schools via YouTube

The video reminds me of almost like a real life "High School Musical." With all this effort put into making this, I'm surprised this video hasn't caught the attention of the Internet. This is a viral gem waiting to be discovered. The students set a goal for 300,000 views, and as of now it only has over 3,600. Let's change that and make their video go viral by watching and sharing this article.

Read more about how they came all together to create this truly magical collaboration here