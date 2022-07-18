Eating healthier doesn't mean eating less tastier!

If you're exploring the idea venturing into vegan/vegetarianism with the mindset that you're restricting yourself, or compromising flavor for health, you're thinking of it the wrong way. Whether you're thinking of doing it temporarily or making it a permanent lifestyle change, it's a yummy adventure!

Homemade texas Cowboy Caviar bean dip Getty Images loading...

A few years ago, I went vegan for two months, and though it was a bit of a challenge knowing which foods to avoid and getting past those meaty cravings at first, I had SO many delicious things to eat. For me, I found that I didn't feel so sluggish, and was surprised to find that I was getting less frequent headaches! It's totally something I would do again!

Here are just a few scientific benefits of adopting a plant-based diet, according to EverydayHealth.com:

May lower your blood pressure

May help you lose weight

May decrease your risk of cancer

Improve your cholesterol

May minimize your risk of stroke

May help you live longer

So if you want to dip your toe into veganism/vegetarianism, allow these restaurants to show you how delicious it can be going plant-based.

NJ.com just compiled a list of "New Jersey’s 23 best vegan and vegetarian restaurants," and of those 23, here are 6 in Central Jersey that are definitely worth visiting!

Don't worry - this is way more than kale and lettuce! Get ready for cake, burgers, empanadas, wraps, and more!

Here Are 6 Of The BEST Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants in Central Jersey No flavor is compromised here! Stop by one of these amazing Vegan/Vegetarian restaurants in Central NJ!

Think you'd like to try these places? If you've already been - give us your verdict!

