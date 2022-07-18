Here Are 6 Of The Best Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants in Central Jersey
Eating healthier doesn't mean eating less tastier!
If you're exploring the idea venturing into vegan/vegetarianism with the mindset that you're restricting yourself, or compromising flavor for health, you're thinking of it the wrong way. Whether you're thinking of doing it temporarily or making it a permanent lifestyle change, it's a yummy adventure!
A few years ago, I went vegan for two months, and though it was a bit of a challenge knowing which foods to avoid and getting past those meaty cravings at first, I had SO many delicious things to eat. For me, I found that I didn't feel so sluggish, and was surprised to find that I was getting less frequent headaches! It's totally something I would do again!
Here are just a few scientific benefits of adopting a plant-based diet, according to EverydayHealth.com:
- May lower your blood pressure
- May help you lose weight
- May decrease your risk of cancer
- Improve your cholesterol
- May minimize your risk of stroke
- May help you live longer
So if you want to dip your toe into veganism/vegetarianism, allow these restaurants to show you how delicious it can be going plant-based.
NJ.com just compiled a list of "New Jersey’s 23 best vegan and vegetarian restaurants," and of those 23, here are 6 in Central Jersey that are definitely worth visiting!
Don't worry - this is way more than kale and lettuce! Get ready for cake, burgers, empanadas, wraps, and more!
Here Are 6 Of The BEST Vegan/Vegetarian Restaurants in Central Jersey
Think you'd like to try these places? If you've already been - give us your verdict!