Here’s How You Can Score a Walk-On Role in a Hallmark Movie

If you ever dreamed of seeing your name in lights, here is your chance. The Hallmark Channel is offering one lucky person the chance to have a walk-on role in an upcoming movie. The network has teamed up with Orville Redenbacher's popcorn and Swiss Miss for this amazing contest.

Here is how the "Snack, Watch and Win" sweepstakes works. It super easy and simple. According to prnewswire.com, anyone can enter the sweepstakes at snackwatchandwin.com by following the instructions on the online entry form. You have until December 31, 2020, and can enter as many times as you want.

"Audiences are turning to home movie viewing and popcorn like never before. We're excited to make those gatherings even more special by partnering with Hallmark Channel to offer a unique experience. We can't wait to see our grand prize winner take their turn in front of the cameras," Orville Redenbacher's brand director, Carrie Swanson, said in a press release.

The lucky winner will not only win a walk on role of a Hallmark movie that will be taped next year, but also a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's® Microwavable Popcorn.

But don't worry, the grand prize winner isn't the only one who wins something during this sweepstakes. According to prnewswire.com, 50 lucky weekly drawing winners per week will get a limited-edition Swiss Miss & Hallmark Channel mug, plus a package of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix.

Official rules can also be found at snackwatchandwin.com