We all have our favorite Jersey Shore town we go to - and believe it or not, it says a lot about your personality.

I bet I can figure out what you're like just by going off where you (and potentially your family) go to the beach! Read on to see if I figured your personality out!

Seaside Heights: you're all about having a good time, and are the LIFE of the party. You have no issue striking up a conversation with anyone in a room full of people you don't know.

Pt. Plesant: you're either a big family person or you're single and ready to mingle - no in between! Either way, you can be best described as lovable and loyal.

Belmar: did somebody say food? You are a MAJOR foodie who knows where all the hot spots in town are from grabbing a bite to a full sit-down dinner. I also get the feeling you're very neat and organized.

Asbury Park: Music is your whole entire life. Before the pandemic, you were at almost every show at the Pony. You're a little eccentric, but everyone loves you!

Pier Village: you enjoy the finer things in life. When you're not at the beach, we can find you at the mall!

Long Beach Island: Just like LBI has a long history and is classic, you're comfortable with who you are, and nothing can change that.

Seaside Park: Everyone grows up at some point. You outgrew the Heights and have settled down (just a little) since your party days, but you're true to the area and where you're from!

Manasquan: You know that home is where the heart is, and long for nostalgic and peaceful moments, like watching boats come back from the inlet at sunset.

Island Beach State Park: You're ready for ANY adventure. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or trying something new, you like to take the path less traveled.

How'd I do? Let me know!