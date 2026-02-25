Mother Nature must not be Irish. The recent blizzard, which brought almost two feet of snow to parts of New Jersey, especially in the eastern part of the state, has forced the postponement of the annual Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade (original) via Facebook

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Belmar scheduled for March 1 has been postponed

I know. I can hear the groans now. It's so disappointing. It's one of the biggest and best St. Patrick's Day parades in the Garden State. It was originally scheduled for this Sunday, March 1st, but now organizers are working on setting a new date. This is the first time in the history of the parade (over 50 years) that it's had to be rescheduled.

The Facebook post read, "Our 2026 parade will not be held this Sunday, March 1 due to impact of the blizzard and safety concerns for participants and spectators. We hope to reschedule for another date in coordination with Belmar and Lake Como, depending on logistics, safety and financial issues. Thank you for the continued support for our parade and we will post updates when a decision has been made."

Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade (original) via Facebook

An update on the rescheduled date is expected by the end of the week

An update on a rescheduled date is expected by the end of the week. Organizers have cautioned paradegoers, anxiously awaiting a new date, against believing new dates from anyone else except official organizers of the parade saying, "Posts with dates from those not associated with the parade committee should be ignored."

Local shop owners count on the parade crowd to make money

Head to Belmar anyone this weekend and visit the shops and restaurants. These small businesses count on the parade crowd each year to help their businesses.