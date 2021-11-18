Here’s What We Know About Lindsay Lohan’s New Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is finally returning to her classic rom-com territory thanks to Netflix — and we couldn't be more excited.

After telling Anderson Cooper in 2019 that she wanted to make a return to acting in the U.S., the former Disney star is officially back on a film set, this time for an untitled romantic comedy project set to hit streaming.

Here's everything we know about Lohan's upcoming rom-com.

It's a Netflix exclusive

The streaming giant announced the upcoming romantic comedy on Nov. 12 via social media along. Netflix also shared the first photo from the set of the yet-to-be-titled movie.

It's a Christmas movie

A recently released teaser image shows that the film takes place during the winter and during the holidays, as evident by Christmas lights, snow and winter coats.

She plays an amnesiac heiress

Lohan's character is a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia." With help from others she meets along the way, the character attempts to put her life back together and remember her past. At first read, the plot synopsis seems similar to the classic 1987 rom-com Overboard.

Chord Overstreet will co-star alongside her

Lohan's heiress is cared for by (and likely falls in love with, according to the standard rom-com formula) a character played by Chord Overstreet, who is described as "a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner" who has a "precocious daughter."

Along with Overstreet, the movie features George Young, Olivia Perez and Jack Wagner. Christmas movie veteran Janeen Damian is directing the film and co-writing the script.

It's her first rom-com in more than a decade

The last time we saw Lohan star in a romantic comedy, Juicy Couture was still in style! Her last rom-com, Labor Pains, was released in 2009. But it's not just rom-coms she hasn't appeared in lately — she's only been in 5 feature-length films in the past decade. Lohan's most recent film was the 2019 murder-mystery Among the Shadows.

It comes out in 2022

Production began for the film began in early November 2021. The film is expected to hit the streaming service in winter 2022.