Here’s What’s Replacing South Brunswick Square Mall

If you’ve driven on Route 1 in South Brunswick recently, you have undoubtedly noticed that the South Brunswick Square Mall has been demolished.

South Brunswick Square Mall was previously home to Home Depot, Dollar Tree, Bob’s Furniture, and restaurant/bar Tilted Kilt.

According to tapinto.net, the shopping center has been demolished to make way for a new car dealership, CarSense.

CarSense, which opened its first location in 1997, calls itself “the original no-haggle, no-hassle used car superstore.” (It's a model that has been made popular in the area by Auto Lenders.)

CarSense currently has 5 Pennsylvania locations and 1 in Mt. Holly, NJ,

Commuters should be happy because according to tapinto.net, a traffic consultant says the car dealership “will have a lesser traffic impact” than the shopping center had.

In recent years, South Brunswick Square Mall had been overshadowed by newer shopping centers in the area.

Heritage Square shopping center on Route 1 N. in Monmouth Junction is the new home to Bob’s Furniture. Other tenants include Target, Aldi, Dunkin’, and Subway.

And right next to Heritage Square is Heritage Plaza, which is anchored by a Shop Rite grocery store.

A little further north on Route 1 in North Brunswick is a shopping center that is home to Costco, Target, Panera, and The Green Turtle restaurant/bar.

Since closing, Tilted Kilt has not relocated. According to the restaurant chain’s website, there is currently only one location in New Jersey --- in Sicklerville (just off the Atlantic City Expressway).