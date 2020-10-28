2 More Princeton Retailers Are Closing

One Princeton retailer is moving out today and another will be closing this weekend.

A user named Richard T. commented on the Princeton, NJ Community Group Facebook page that movers were seen today removing items from Brooks Brothers in Palmer Square. (We drove by the store and confirmed Richard's comment).

In July, we reported that the century-old clothing store had filed for bankruptcy and that as part of that filing, many of its stores would be closing.

The Brooks Brothers store at 17 Palmer Square E. is still listed on the company's website and on Palmer Square's site.

In fact, on a page dedicated to Brooks Brothers on palmersquare.com, a statement reads...

"We’re open – And we’d love to see you! We’re taking the safest approach possible by following the latest health & safety measures from federal & state authorities. See you soon!"

Clearly, that is no longer the case based on these pictures taken earlier today.

Meanwhile, according to the Princeton, NJ Community Group Facebook page, Bon Appetit in the Princeton Shopping Center will be closing for good this weekend.

Less than a year ago, Bon Appetit's owner, Bill Lettier, responded to social media reports that the store would be closing by telling towntopics.com, “Don’t worry. We’re here in full force. Come on in. We look forward to seeing you." Of course, that was pre-Coronavirus.

According to Princeton Shopping Center's website, Bon Appetit is "a European-style market and café established in 1967, and is known throughout the region as one of the premier gourmet markets this side of New York City."

Bon Appetit also has a cafe at Princeton Forrestal Village and at this time, there is no word on whether that location will also close for good this weekend.