Play ball!

Spring is officially almost here and baseball season is approaching quickly!

There’s nothing better than being outside, eating a hot dog, and watching a baseball game in the spring and summer. There’s truly no feeling thst compares.

If you’re a Phillies fan, going to Citizen’s Bank Park is a one-of-a-kind experience. There is fun to be had from the minute you pull into the parking lot to the moment you climb back into your car after the game ends.

You know what they say, nobody does it like Philly! Philadelphia sports fans are like no other fanbase out there.

We’re dedicated, rowdy, and overall just passionate about our Philly sports teams. We’re coming off of a high from this football season, so there’s no way thiis baseball season won’t be absolutely electric.

The Phillies are currently in Clearwater, Florida for Spring Training and getting ready to come back home to hopefully win us a World Series this year.

Baseball is so fascinating to me and it’s always fascinating to see the numbers behind the athletes as well. I’m not talking about stat numbers, I’m talking about dollar signs. It is mind-blowing to see the amount of money that is spent on professional athletes when they sign their contracts.

It had me thinking to myself, who makes the most money on the Phillies?

We always see certain players sign a 5-year contract for a certain amount of money, but who’s raking in the most money annually?

I did some digging and here’s what I found.

Who Is The Highest Paid Phillies Player As of March 2025?

According to SpotRac, pitcher Zack Wheeler is making the most money annually on the Philadelphia Phillies. Based on these statistics, Wheeler is making a whopping $42,000,000 annually.

The player making the most behind him is Trea Turner at approximately $27,000,000 followed by Phillies’ star Bryce Harper making approximately $25,000,000.

The big jump behind the first and second highest-paid player is kind of shocking!

The Phillies' first game of the official season will be at Nationals Park against the Washington Nationals on March 27 at 4:05 pm.

