Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Got Her Name Tattooed on His Butt (PHOTO)

Sealing your relationship with a wedding ring alone is "So Yesterday!" Hilary Duff's husband, musician Matthew Koma, took his commitment a step further by getting a tattoo of her first name on his butt—and posted a photo on Instagram to prove it.

“Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway," the 33-year-old captioned the photo of his buttocks, censored with a row of peach emojis across his crack.

Duff left a supportive comment underneath the photo: "Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy."

The actress/singer wasn't the only celeb who left a cheeky reaction in the comment section, however. Mandy Moore wrote, "Dying," while actor Nicholas Braun left three comments: "Gains," "Crack" and "Cheeks."

Duff and Koma have been a couple since 2017, two years after they notably worked together on the majority of her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. They had their first child together, a daughter named Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018, and were married in a small backyard ceremony in December 2019.