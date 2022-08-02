Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Clowns Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

Candace Cameron Bure can't catch a break on TikTok after recently being called out by yet another unlikely celebrity: Matthew Koma.

In a TikTok video, Koma, who is married to Hilary Duff, belatedly clowned Bure for a video she uploaded in celebration of the Fourth of July.

On July 4, the former Hallmark star uploaded a video of herself decked out in a "God So Good" hat and all sorts of American regalia for the holiday. "Tell me you're DJ Tanner without saying you're DJ Tanner," she captioned the post. "Happy 4th of July."

She set the clip to Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA," which Koma took her to task for. In a duet video, he pointed out that the song is not as festive as Bure seemingly believes.

"The song you're playing, yeah, it's about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s--t," the musician said. "It's not about the Fourth of July."

Koma's diss went viral, amassing more than 1.2 million views and nearly 150,000 likes.

"Don't forget it's also about them being exploited into enlisting in the first place," one user commented.

"This is pick on candace cameron bure week," another wrote.

While some fans came out in defense of Bure, others were stuck trying to wrap their minds around the drag.

"Seeing Hilary Duff's husband roast DJ Tanner is not what I had on my bingo card this week folks," one user joked.

Page Six notes Springsteen himself has confirmed the song is not the celebratory anthem many view it as. In an old interview, he referred to the track as "a song of rebellion" released at a time when "the country had veered to the right, and the Republicans at the time were basically attempting to co-opt anything American."

During a recent podcast appearance alongside former president Barack Obama, Springsteen revealed the actual meaning of the song is more layered, saying, “So it’s a complex picture of the country. Our protagonist is someone who has been betrayed by his nation and yet still feels deeply connected to the country that he grew up in."

At time of publishing, Bure does not appear to have responded to Koma's video.

In July, JoJo Siwa dubbed the Full House alum the "rudest celebrity" in a cheeky TikTok video.

Bure quickly cleared the air and revealed the duo had made nice. She explained the beef stemmed from an encounter years ago when she inadvertently "broke [Siwa's] 11-year-old heart."