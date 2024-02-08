Relax and Unwind At This Himalayan Salt Cave Spa in New Jersey

Looking for the perfect way to relax and unwind? The winter months don’t leave enough room for self-care I feel so if you’re looking to treat yourself to a relaxing day in the heart of winter, this place looks like the spot to check out.

Did you know that New Jersey is home to a Himalayan Salt Cave Spa?

There are a few spas throughout the state that have salt rooms and things of that sort, but this Englishtown spa is extremely impressive.

Himalayan salt caves are a huge trend right now and it can help you relax and unwind for several reasons. You can experience Himalayan salt therapy right in Englishtown and absorb all of the amazing benefits it can provide.

What Is A Himalayan Salt Cave?

If you’ve never gotten the chance to see one before, a salt cave is meant for relaxation and several other reasons. It looks exactly the way you would picture it in your mind.

You walk into a “cave” that is covered in pink Himalayan salt on the floors, walls, ceilings, etc.

What Are The Benefits of Going Inside A Himalayan Salt Cave?

According to the Himalayan Salt Cave Spa in Englishtown, New Jersey’s official website, the practice of Halotherapy can help relieve several medical conditions.

“Halotherapy is a holistic method that recreates the natural atmosphere of a salt cave by dispersing highly concentrated saline aerosol into a room whose surface is covered in thick layers of salt.

The dry aerosol salt in the room acts as a relief agent for health problems-” Some of the health problems this type of holistic therapy can help are allergies, COPD, flu, bronchitis, depression, asthma, sleep apnea, psoriasis and so much more.

Halotherapy also may reduce stress, healthier skin, enhance your immune system, and improve breathing according to Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials. This spa looks like such a fun way to relax and is for sure worth checking out if you’ve never gotten the chance to do anything like this before.

Himalayan Salt Cave and Spa Float is located at US-9, Manalapan, New Jersey.

