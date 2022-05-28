The Incredible History Of Asbury Park, NJ’s Beautiful Convention Hall

Convention Hall stands tall, proudly overlooking the beautiful sandy beaches of what is quickly becoming America's premier summer getaway once again.

Could you imagine if the walls of Asbury Park's Convention Hall could talk? The stories would be of the heyday, and of the ups and downs through the years, of the terrible cruise ship disaster, and everything in between.

As we celebrate the resurgence of the great city of Asbury Park, one known as the Queen of the Jersy Shore in the early 20th century, we thought we should respect the amazing past of this great area and take a look at the incredible Convention Hall timeline.

Let's start at the beginning.

1928-1930 - Construction took place on Convention Hall, by legendary architects Warren & Wetmore, the same architects responsible for Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

1931 - Radio Station WCAP (for City of Asbury Park) began broadcasting from the northern second-floor promenade of Convention Hall. That radio station would ultimately become WJLK.

1934 - On September 8th of that year the SS Morro Castle cruise ship caught on fire off the coast of LBI and it drifted until settling just yards from Convention Hall. It remained there until March of 1935.

1965-1975 - Here are some of the incredible acts to grace the Convention Hall stage during a pivotal decade in rock history. Check out these names. The Beach Boys, James Brown, The Byrds, Pink Floyd, The Temptations, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, The Who, and KISS.

1976-1999 - The incredible acts continued to roll in with performances from the likes of Iron Maiden, Blondie, Van Halen, The Clash, Judas Priest, and of course Bruce Springsteen.

Now in the 2000s, especially in the last decade or so, Convention Hall, just like so much of Asbury Park has seen an incredible resurgence and is clearly headed toward another heyday, and that is great news for everyone.

