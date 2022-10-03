New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state.

New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.

The types of bars vary from North Jersey to South Jersey as well as the Jersey Shore. If you like having a good time with friends at a great local bar, New Jersey residents have certainly picked a great state to live in.

With all the great bar choices in the Garden State, it's a bit of a challenge to pick just one as the best in New Jersey, but the courageous folks at 24/7 Wall St. took on the challenge and made a bold choice.

I'm sure the work involved in researching this was grueling, but when all was said and done, one bar rose head and shoulders above the rest, and it's a place that's well known to Jersey Shore lovers.

This legendary bar is literally feet away from the storied Asbury Park Boardwalk in Monmouth County and has been a local favorite for years.

Congratulations to the great folks at the Wonder Bar for helping make it the best bar in New Jersey in 2022.

Wonder Bar is home to great drinks, and awesome entertainment and animal lovers really love their Yappy Hour.

If you've never experienced Wonder Bar, you should visit soon. They are located at Fifth and Ocean Avenues in Asbury Park.

