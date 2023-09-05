The Hoboken Italian Festival Is This Month in New Jersey

This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it.

The Garden State is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the Tri-State area.

Their website describes this yearly event as a 4-day festival of food, music, rides, and fun. This festival is going down from September 7th starting at 4 pm to September 10th at 10 pm. The good news is that the festival is officially coming sooner than you think! You’ll get to enjoy so many amazing food vendors from the area.

If you love all things Italian food, this is for sure the place you wanna be. They normally post the entire schedule of each day on their website, but for now, everything is still to be determined.

The good news is that the festival is officially coming sooner than you think! You’ll get to enjoy so many amazing food vendors from the area.

This looks like such a fun time full of Hoboken’s most famous Italian food spots and also just seems like it’s such a great way to get involved in the community.

Again, the festival is kicking off on September 7th and goes on every day until September 10th, so you have to start making plans now! It’ll all go down on Frank Sinatra Drive, Hoboken, NJ, according to their Facebook. You can also find more information on their website!

12 of The Most Annoying Pet Peeves About NJ Drivers! Here's what we can't stand about New Jersey drivers, according to you! Anything to add to this list?