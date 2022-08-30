‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Debuts New Poster Ahead of Streaming Premiere

After almost 30 years of waiting, Hocus Pocus fans have just one more month to wait for the sequel. The new film, titled Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on September 30.

The movie reunites the original trio of Sanderson sisters, Winnie, Sarah, and Mary (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, respectively), the sibling witches who were killed in the 1600s in Salem and then get resurrected on Halloween in 1993 to cause all kinds of trouble for the town’s current residents. A relative flop in its initial release, Hocus Pocus became a cult favorite on cable, where it aired year after year on Halloween on the Disney Channel.

With the countdown on to the release of the new film, Disney+ just debuted a new poster; check it out:

In addition to Midler, Najimy, and Parker, Hocus Pocus 2 also features Doug Jones reprising his role as Billy Butcherson, Winnie’s ex-boyfriend who returns to life as a zombie in the present and winds up aligning with the present-day kids who stand against the Sandersons. New members of the sequel’s cast include Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham.

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ on September 30.

