Just like magic, the Sanderson sisters were back.

A few weeks ago, production officially began on the long awaited sequel to Hocus Pocus. All three of the original film’s stars are back in the new movie: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, reprising their roles as Winnie, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson respectively. And as part of Disney+ Day, the studio showed off the very first photo of the reunited cast back in costume as the Sandersons. And they look ... just like the Sandersons again.

Take a look below:

In addition to original stars Midler, Parker, and Najimy, the sequel (which is titled Hocus Pocus 2) also stars Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo as a trio of “young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.” Also joining the cast are Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, and Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.

Also returning from the original film is Doug Jones, reprising his role as the zombie Billy Butcherson. The director of the project is Anne Fletcher, whose previous efforts include Step Up, 27 Dresses, The Proposal, and The Guilt Trip. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on Disney+ in the fall of 2022.

Sign up for Disney+ here — and for more Disney+ Day news go here.