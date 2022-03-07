The wait is almost over. I just got an email from one of my favorite places, Holland Ridge Farms. It's going to be opening soon, and is even bigger and better this year. I'm so excited.

If you're not familiar, Holland Ridge Farms, in Cream Ridge, New Jersey, is the biggest u-pick flower farm in the United States, and this year, they will be even flowers to pick. The email says they've planted 8 MILLION tulips for the 2022 season. Wow. The farm has doubled in size to over 300 acres.

Yup, it's THAT big, and absolutely breathtaking. When you're driving to the farm, you know you're getting close when you start seeing all the vibrant colors. I'm telling you, it's an amazing site. I can't wait to go back. It's my favorite thing to do in the spring, hands down. I visited a few times last year. I can't get enough. Lol.

The farm will be opening sometime in April...only a few weeks to go. There's no exact opening date yet, because that depends on when the tulips bloom and it's a little too early to tell. I'll keep you posted.

You'll need to ticket to get in, and they sold out last year for every single day they were open, so, if you want to go, you've got to be on top of this. Tickets will go on sale once they know the opening date, so again, I'll keep you posted.

Here's something to remember, TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED ONLINE. You cannot buy them at the farm. You'll choose a date and a time that you'd like to go, so you may want to look ahead at the weather forecast. Although, some of the best pictures I've taken there have been on cloudy days, because the colors really pop.

There are so many fun things to do while you there. Of course, pick tulips and there are lots of photo props in the fields to have fun with. There are food trucks, a museum, a bakery, and more...it's a lot of fun.

I'll never forget going to the farm when the pandemic first started. I bought bouquets for my friends and family and delivered such joy to them during a time that was scary and uncertain. When I handed the flowers to each of them, instant happiness. I'll always have that awesome memory.

These were from one of my visits:

Click here for more information and ticket info. Don't miss out on this incredible experience.

I can't wait to go again.

