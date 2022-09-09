There's nothing cuter than a Halloween Parade. One of the best in the area is in Princeton and the date's been set for Friday evening, October 28th.

Once again this year, the Arts Council of Princeton and Palmer Square will host Princeton's Hometown Halloween Parade. The public is invited. Bring your friends and be a part of this fun tradition.

Here are the fun details: Wear your costume and meet at 5:15pm on the Green at Palmer Square. There will be live music courtesy of the Princeton University Band.

The parade will kick off at 5:45pm sharp. It will make its way from Palmer Square to the Princeton Family YMCA. Make sure to practice your parade wave (lol). The local loves to check out all of the cool costumes.

More FREE Halloween fun is planned for when you arrive at the YMCA. There will be a Trunk of Treat and more.

I remember as a child it was such a thrill to decide what to be for Halloween. One year my friend and I were a pair of dice. We painted cardboard boxes white and then painted all the black dots on each side. We cut holes for our heads, arms, and legs and waa laa, we were ready to go Trick or Treating.

We didn't really think through how hard it would be to walk around in cardboard boxes all night and carry our candy bags. If I remember correctly, we won a prize at our town's parade and costume contest, so it was all worth it. Lol.

Go make some great memories at Princeton's Hometown Halloween Parade October 28th. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, click here.

