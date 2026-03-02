It's an annual event that more and more people throughout the area look forward to each year. Get ready for Porchfest 2026 in Princeton. It's happening next month and is in its 5th year. Keep reading for all the fun details.

The Arts Council of Princeton is bringing back Porchfest for 2026

Porchfest 2026 is presented by The Arts Council of Princeton, and rain or shine, it's always a ton of fun. If you're not familiar with Porchfest, it's a musical festival that's spread out throughout town, featuring local artists performing different genres of music.

Here's the cool thing about Porchfest, which you may have figured out because of the name, instead of the artists performing on a traditional stage in a venue, their stages are the front porches of Princeton residents.

Porchfest in Princeton is April 25

Save the date. Porchfest 2026 in Princeton will be Saturday, April 25, from 12 PM - 6 PM.

There will be a map to direct you to the porch performances

How do you know which houses will have porch performers? You'll get a map of the houses participating in Porchfest 2026 and the times of the performances. You can drive, walk, or bike to each location throughout the day. Make sure to bring along a blanket or chair to enjoy the shows, if you'd like.

It's the perfect opportunity to hang out with friends, listen to awesome music, shop, and dine in one of the most beautiful towns in New Jersey.

Porchfest 2026 in Princeton is a free event

Porchfest 2026 in Princeton is a free event. Everyone is welcome. I bet you end up singing along or joining the many who dance to the music. Donations to The Arts Council of Princeton are encouraged, so this fabulous group is able to continue putting on fabulous events like this one. Click here to donate.

Porchfest 2026 in Princeton is Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 12 PM - 6 PM.

For more details, click here.

