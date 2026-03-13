Oh, your sweet tooth is going to love this. There's a new sweet shop coming soon to downtown Princeton where you can create your own ice cream sandwich with homemade cookies and ice cream. Yum. I thought I'd get your attention.

The Baked Bear is opening its first Mercer County location in Princeton

The Baked Bear is new to Mercer County. It will be opening at 41 Witherspoon Street. There are only 4 other locations in New Jersey...Asbury Park, Long Branch, New Brunswick, Westfield, and you may have seen its food truck roving around the Jersey Shore.

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There are over a dozen homemade cookies and ice cream flavors to choose from

The menu includes over a dozen original recipe, made from scratch cookies and ice cream flavors to chose from while letting your creative juices flow. Take a look at the creation below. Wow.

You can either have cookies or brownies, or get crazy and have one of each, for the top and bottom of your sandwich (like the creation below). Then, you pick an ice cream flavor for the middle.

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Ice cream sandwiches can be served warm and rolled in a topping

You'll have to decide if you'd like your ice cream sandwich rolled in any of the toppings or if you'd like your sandwich warmed up. Is there anything better than a warm homemade cookie?

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There are rotating cookies and seasonal ice cream flavors

There are two rotating cookie flavors of the month and a seasonal ice cream flavor. Besides the ice cream sandwiches, there are also ice cream cups and cones. You can also grab a pint of your favorite flavor and bring it home. You can buy just the cookies, make a sundae, or indulge in Bear Bowl, which is a warm cookie or brownie bowl with ice cream. Is your mouth watering yet?

I know you can't wait for it to open. As soon as I find out a grand opening date, I'll pass it along.

The Baked Bear is located at 41 Witherspoon Street in Princeton, NJ.