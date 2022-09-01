September Date Set for Hopewell, NJ Harvest Fair

Ready for some fall fun? I am. Here's some great news. The Hopewell Harvest Fair is back for 2022, according to the fair's website.

It took a two year break during the worst of the pandemic, but it's coming back bigger and better this year.

Save the date. It's going to be Saturday, September 17th with a rain date of Sunday, September 18th. The hours are 10am - 4pm. It will be held at the Hopewell Elementary School.

It's the 34th year for this community event. We've been a few times and it's great. It has an old-fashioned, traditional feel. Don't miss it.

Bring your family and friends for a fun filled day. There will be lots of food, music, crafters, games, face painting, a hay ride, a petting zoo, pony rides, scarecrow making, and more.

There's also going to be fun contests like the Doggie Dress Up contest, Kids Art contest, the Hopewell Fall Bakeoff, Lego building, photography, and more. Check out all the details here.

Local bands and artists will be performing throughout the fair. Listen for JB Kline, Brooks Brothers Blues Band, Tom Tallitsch, Mine Road and Rusty Monks.

An event like this means all hands on deck. If you'd like to volunteer to help out, click here to find out more.

For directions and parking, click here.

If you're a food vendor, crafter, or local business that would like to be a part of Hopewell Harvest Fair, click here for more details.

Hopewell Elementary School is located at 35 Princeton Avenue in Hopewell.

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county.

15 Facts You Didn't Know About New Jersey There's plenty of history in the Garden State that New Jerseyans don't know about! Here are some things you may have not heard about NJ