This spot in Mercer County, NJ was named one of New Jersey's best-kept secrets!

If you're looking to find the perfect adventure to end summer on a high note, you need to visit this place!

New Jersey Digest named this tiny hidden gem somewhere that needs to be on your summer bucket list and you don't even have to leave Mercer County to visit it!

There's a swimming hole in New Jersey that I didn't even know existed, so thanks TikTok. The Hopewell Quarry is a spot you need to bring your friends to fo a nice swim just before the end of summer approaches.

It's completely open to the public and there are even different events that are going on during the summer to enjoy. There's a calender of events that include yoga, different food specials, and more. All of the special events and announcements can always be found right on their website.

If you're not looking to swim in the quarry itself, there are plenty of other things to do there. There's a public pool located right on site and also a whole picnic area to sit and relax in.

Again, the Hopewell Quarry is open to all and is the perfect place to check out before the summer ends. After looking at some of the incredible pictures and videos people have posted, it's almost hard to believe this hidden gem is in Mercer County, NJ!

Just a quick thing to know before you go, anyone, ages 7-17 must pass a swim test to enter and nobody under 7 is permitted in the Quarry. However, there is a pool and picnic area to enjoy!

What are you waiting for? This is a must-visit in Mercer County! The Hopewell Quarry is located at 180 Crusher Road in Hopewell, NJ!

