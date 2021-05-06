Hopewell Memorial Day Parade BACK ON After Being Canceled

Even though town officials canceled it for 2021 recently, the Hopewell Memorial Day Parade is BACK ON, according to the Hopewell Fire Department. Yay.

This is a true sign of normalcy slowly returning. The Hopewell Memorial Day Parade will now be Sunday, May 30th, at 1pm. Bring your family, friends, blankets, chairs, and flags to wave.

"After Governor Murphy's most recent announcement easing COVID-19 restrictions, along with further discussion with local officials, we are pleased to share that the tradition of the Hopewell Memorial Day Parade will continue this year," read the fire department Facebook post. "To keep our community safe, there will be some changes for this year's event. Details regarding those changes will be communicated in the coming days. We hope you will come out and enjoy watching one of the many events that make our town special."

The Hopewell Fire Department had announced on April 23rd that the yearly event was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, with President Ali Myers saying, "The Hopewell Fire Department is deeply saddened to share that this year's Hopewell Memorial Day Parade is canceled. Like you, we are very upset about this, but unfortunately, it is beyond our control and we must follow the direction of our local authorities. The committee was very creative in adjustments to our typical event, however despite the presented alternative plans, a variety of concerns arose that prohibit us from moving forward with the planning of this year’s parade."

I'm sure many locals are delighted by the news that the parade is now back on. Save the date...Sunday, May 30th at 1pm.