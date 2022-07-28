Hotel and Water Park Resort to Reopen in Mt. Laurel, NJ

Good news. The former Hotel ML and Coco Key Water Park will be reopening to guests starting this fall under new ownership, according to Philadelphia Business Journal.

The hotel and indoor water park on Route 73 in Mount Laurel has been closed for 2 years, because of the pandemic, and was auctioned off for $13 million to JM Investment Us Lp this past December, its second time on the auction block, the article says. Its most recent owner was Willner Realty and Development Co.

The new company is hoping to get it up and running again in the fall. They're going to ease back into business and restart with just the hotel at limited capacity first, and then aim for the water park sometime in 2023.

A spokesperson for the new owner says that hiring and training adequate staff and lifeguards to man the water park, which is 55,000 square feet, would take a good amount of time, considering the current lifeguard shortage across the country.

What does opening with limited capacity mean? The 279 room hotel will have about 100 rooms available at first. With so many businesses being understaffed and given the current economy, that's a smart idea.

The new owners are making significant improvements. The whole building is being repainted. It's getting new furniture, and the guest rooms are all getting new wallpaper.

I hope it's a big success. It used to always be bustling. We've been to the water park several times and had a lot of fun. Back in 2017, it was named the "Best Hotel in South Jersey" by South Jersey Biz Magazine.

The hotel is located at 915 Route 73 in Mount Laurel.

