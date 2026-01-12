South Jersey has a big reason to celebrate. That's because we're so proud that one of our own is officially headed to the Olympics next month.

Mount Holly, NJ Figure Skater Qualifies for the Olympics

Isabeau Levito is a rising star in the U.S. figure skating world. She grew up in South Jersey, and has been practicing at a local rink for years. The big news? She just officially qualified for the U.S. Olympic figure skating team where she will represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy next month.

Levito's appointment to the U.S. team came after she won bronze at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which were held in St. Louis on Sunday. Levitt has an impressive career as it was actually her eighth trip to the national championship. She earned the Bronze in 2022, but was too young for the Olympic team at the time.

What's Next for Isabeau Levito's Olympic Journey?

Levitt will join Amber Glenn and Alysa Liu on the women's team to represent the United States at the games this year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"I'm going to do just my normal, consistent training routine, because it will be like any other competition except much more fun and exciting," Levito told USFigureSkating.org. "We have such a great team and so many great resources and I really enjoy skating for this country."

There's a lot of excitement for this year's Olympic team. In fact, Christine Brennan of the USA Today called the "greatest US women's Olympic figure skating team in nearly 25 years."

"The 2026 U.S. women’s Olympic figure skating team, will form the greatest American women’s Olympic squad since around the turn of the 21st century, during the Michelle Kwan era, when American women always won Olympic medals," she says.

Levito Trained in South Jersey for Years

Levito has trained for 15 years at the Igloo Ice Center in Mount Laurel, NJ. In fact, that is where the young skater has had an incredible work ethic. About three years ago she told TapInto.com that she wakes up by 6 a.m. to get to the rink by 7 a.m. most days.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When not fine-tuning her skills on the ice, Levito said she likes to read and crochet, but admits she does not spend as much time on those non-sport past times as she would like.

"During the day I try to fit in an hour of schoolwork during my breaks, but that doesn’t always happen,” she told the site. “I usually get home around 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Once [there], I do schoolwork for an hour or so, then have dinner and spend time with my mom. I tend to do a lot of school on the weekends to catch up.”

All of that hard work has paid off! We'll be watching during the olympics next month. We can't wait to cheer her on.

