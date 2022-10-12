George R. R. Martin Reveals When ‘House of the Dragon’ Will End

House of the Dragon is crushing. Despite issues with pacing, people are loving it. That’s great because franchise creator George R. R. Martin thinks the show will need four seasons to tell the show’s full story based on his books. If you think about it, fans of Game of Thrones are satisfied, and new people can jump right in. While George R. R. Martin wasn’t exactly thrilled about some of the novel's content getting skipped over, he understands the kinds of constraints the writers are working under. There’s only so much you can do in ten episodes.

The show, at least so far, follows the lead-up to the “Dance of Dragons,” a massive civil war that breaks out in Westeros. The following seasons will dig into that civil war itself, drawing on George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. As with the story in Game of Thrones, the war is extremely convoluted, with tons of moving parts. It would be safe to follow the same rule one did with Game of Thrones. Don't get attached to anyone, no matter how important they seem.

While George R. R. Martin isn't busy trying to finally finish The Winds Of Winter, he’s writing on his blog. Recently, he gave his take on House of The Dragon itself. His doing so could provide some useful hints as to how long the show will run. He wrote:

If 'House of the Dragon' had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to 'time jump' over ... though that would have risked having some viewers complain that the show was too ‘slow,’ that ‘nothing happened.’ As it is, I am thrilled that we still have 10 hours every season to tell our tale ... I hope that will continue to be true. It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.

The first season of House Of The Dragon is available on HBO Max. Five days after the season premiere, the show was renewed for a second season.