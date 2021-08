You say you're from Jersey but are you really from Jersey?

As small as our state is, it is diverse. Beaches to hiking trails. World-famous art museums to a giant novelty elephant. New Jersey has got it all.

So, it's time to see how much of the great Garden State you've explored.

How many have you visited many times, and how many are going on your bucket list?

How Many of These Popular New Jersey Attractions Have You Been To?