How Much Money Do You Need To Make To Live Happy In Philadelphia?

Do you think with more money you would have more problems? Even the song of the legendary Notorious B.I.G once said, "It's like the more money we come across, The more problems we see."

But is it really that way?

Do you believe that money can bring you happiness?

According to an article shared by Go Banking Rates, there is actually a certain amount of money that you need to live a happy life.

In the City of Brotherly Love, we know that the cost of living is not cheap and the taxes taken from your check every month are ridiculous. So how much money do you need to make to be happy?

Here is the big reveal. Go Banking Rates has made it known that if you want to live happy and free of financial stress you will need an average of $82,439. Actually, that is the income needed for those that are homeowners.

If you rent you will need to make even more money which is an average of $92,639.

That is interesting that if you rent you have to make more money to be happy.

Things get even more interesting than just that.

According to these numbers, many people are probably not happy at all because the median income in the City of Brotherly Love is $40,649.

That is not even half of the "happy" income.

For some people to get to that "happy" income they would have to work multiple jobs and really who wants to do that? Probably nobody.

To make you feel a little better, if you want to live happy in NYC you need to earn$128,552 a year and the median income at the moment is $57,782. Ouch!