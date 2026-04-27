What Is Bruce Springsteen’s Setlist for Philadelphia?
Are you headed to see Bruce Springsteen at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia? If so, you may want to know what to expect for the setlist.
The show is very sold out, so it's likely that the crowd will be excited for whatever Bruce has in store for the concert.
READ MORE: Parking at the Arena? Here's Our Insider Guide
Of course, we should also say that it's a Bruce Springsteen concert. He IS an artist who tends to have some surprises up his sleeve for each city. So we'll see how this shapes up. However, this setlist posted below should be pretty close to reality.
For massive concert tours like this, it's typical that the setlist doesn't vary too much from night-to-night. There's too many moving parts of the show (lighting, staging, etc). So let's see what we can expect from Bruce Springsteen on May 8th.
What Is Bruce Springsteen's Setlist for Philly 2026?
Do you want to see a sneak peek at the setlist for the show? We dug in to previous stops on the tour (which kicked off in April) to see what we can expect from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band when they come town.
- War
- Born in the U.S.A.
- Death to My Hometown
- Clampdown
- No Surrender
- Darkness on the Edge of Town
- Streets of Minneapolis
- The Promised Land
- Two Hearts
- Hungry Heart
- Youngstown
- Murder Incorporated
- American Skin (41 shots)
- Long Walk Home
- House of a Thousand Guitars
- My City of Ruins
- Because of the Night
- Wrecking Ball
- The Rising
- The Ghost of Tom Joad
- Badlands
- Land of Hopes and Dreams
Encore:
- American Land
- Born to Run
- Dancing in the Dark
- Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
- Chimes of Freedom
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Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST