Are you headed to see Bruce Springsteen at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia? If so, you may want to know what to expect for the setlist.

The show is very sold out, so it's likely that the crowd will be excited for whatever Bruce has in store for the concert.

READ MORE: Parking at the Arena? Here's Our Insider Guide

Of course, we should also say that it's a Bruce Springsteen concert. He IS an artist who tends to have some surprises up his sleeve for each city. So we'll see how this shapes up. However, this setlist posted below should be pretty close to reality.

For massive concert tours like this, it's typical that the setlist doesn't vary too much from night-to-night. There's too many moving parts of the show (lighting, staging, etc). So let's see what we can expect from Bruce Springsteen on May 8th.

What Is Bruce Springsteen's Setlist for Philly 2026?

Do you want to see a sneak peek at the setlist for the show? We dug in to previous stops on the tour (which kicked off in April) to see what we can expect from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band when they come town.

War

Born in the U.S.A.

Death to My Hometown

Clampdown

No Surrender

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Streets of Minneapolis

The Promised Land

Two Hearts

Hungry Heart

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Youngstown

Murder Incorporated

American Skin (41 shots)

Long Walk Home

House of a Thousand Guitars

My City of Ruins

Because of the Night

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

The Ghost of Tom Joad

Badlands

Land of Hopes and Dreams

Encore:

American Land

Born to Run

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Chimes of Freedom