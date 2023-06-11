I-95 Closed (for Weeks) in Philly, Here Are The Suggested Detours

Sunday's morning tanker fire in the Tacony section of Philadelphia has left commuters and travelers scrambling to get around. We've got some guidance for you on how to navigate the road closures posted below.

A tanker truck caught fire under an I-95 overpass in the Tacony Section of Philadelphia around 6:30 am on Sunday. The blaze broke out on the offramp to Cottman Ave, officials say.

The blaze resulted in a portion of Interstate 95 collapsing on the northbound side. Meanwhile, officials say the roadway on the southbound side was also compromised in that area.

The roadway remains closed in both directions as of 1 pm on Sunday as officials begin to assess the situation, and it's likely, of course, that the road will be closed for quite some time. Initial estimates say it will at least be several weeks before the roadway reopens.

So, of course, this will cause constant traffic delays. But it will especially rock the weekday commutes in and out of Center City for quite a while.

Travelers should expect delays and plan alternative travel routes, especially while planning for their weekday commute," emergency management officials said Sunday afternoon.

How to Detour Around I-95 in Philadelphia:

If you're heading northbound:

Take I-676 West to I-76 West.

Get off at Exit 304B for U.S. 1/ Roosevelt Boulevard North.

Go to Woodhaven Road (Route 63) and head East to get past the collapse.

If you're heading southbound:

Get off of I-95 at the Woodhaven Road exit.

Head towards Route 1 (Roosevelt Blvd South).

You'll get on I-76 East then 676 East before merging onto I-95 southbound in South Philadelphia.

Additionally, some streets in the surrounding area are closed for the emergency response.

For all of the street closures and the latest info, officials will share that info on PennDOT's website -- at 511pa.com.

The closures will also affect roadways in New Jersey, of course, as reported by our sister station NJ1015.com.

Commuters are likely to use I-295, The Betsy Ross Bridge, or Route 130 in Burlington County as detours. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has been in "constant communication" with PennDOT and federal transportation agencies throughout the day.